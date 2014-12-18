play
Watch Newsround

US navy develops 'fish' robot

The US military has been showing off its latest catch.

It has developed a robot called 'Ghost Swimmer' as part of a project named Silent NEMO.

The drone is designed to look and swim like a real fish moving a tail side to side in the water.

The US Navy said the robot will keep divers and sailors safe when they're gathering information.

It will also replace the use of bottlenose dolphins and California sea lions the Navy currently trains to spot underwater mines and recover equipment, according to reports.

BBC reporter Pia Harold sent this report.

Watch more Newsround videos

Video

US navy develops 'fish' robot

Top Stories

BTS-band-members.

How do you become a K-pop star?

comments
Lion King.

The Lion King soundtrack released on streaming sites

comments
ed-sheeran-stormzy.

Five things we've learned from Ed Sheeran's collaboration album

comments
Newsround Home