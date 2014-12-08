Meet the grime fighting FAT detectives

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Every year 'fatbergs' cost water companies millions of pounds to clear.
They're build-ups of fat, oil and grease that block drains.
But fear not, because there's a detective on the streets who "nose" how to sniff out the problem.
Hector, a nine-stone former police dog and his owner Steve Williams, have swapped a life fighting crime to one fighting grime.
They go by the name of the FAT detectives - a badge they wear with pride.
