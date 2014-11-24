play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 15:55

Italy's first female astronaut arrives at space station

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Italy's first female astronaut has arrived at the International Space Station.

Samantha Cristoforetti is spending almost six months on the orbiting laboratory to do experiments in space.

She's also hoping to inspire young people to get into science and engineering.

The Italian and her two crewmates, Russian Anton Shkaplerov and American Terry Virts, blasted off on the Soyuz spacecraft on Sunday night.

They reached the International Space Station in just under six hours.

Samantha is a captain in the Italian air force and was selected to be an astronaut by the European Space Agency in 2009.

Watch the clip to see Samantha blast off and arrive at the space station.

More like this

Mauritania, photographed by Chris Hadfield from the International Space Station
play
1:25

Astronaut shares photos of Earth from space

A water bubble on the International Space Station
play
1:49

What happens when astronauts play with water in space?

Yelena Serova
play
0:59

First Russian woman in International Space Station mission

Top Stories

Gold star over a football net in a stadium the lights are soft

Who was England's star of the group stage?

Gareth Southgate is clapping his hands in the air whilst some of the England players walk off the pitch

What did you think of the England v Belgium game?

Picture showing fire on moors

Firefighters and army tackling big moorland fire

Newsround Home