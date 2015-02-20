All week on Newsround we've been talking about the issue of bullying, something that affects many people.

It's an important issue and it's vital that the subject is addressed to try to find out how to deal with it.

Jenny went to a Diana Award Anti-Bullying Ambassadors event at the Emirates Stadium, where some celebrities were running workshops for children on how to tackle bullies.

Hear from the likes YouTube stars Niki and Sammy, and musical duo Bars and Melody - plus a few other familiar faces!

