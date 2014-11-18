Football history of England v Scotland ahead of match tonight

Football history of England v Scotland ahead of match tonightPublished1 hour agoImage source, SNSImage caption, Scotland take on England in an international match tonight at Hampden Park but the football rivalry between the two countries goes back almost 150 years! Here are the two current captains Harry Kane and Andy Robertson visiting West of Scotland Cricket Club where the first match took place in 1872Image source, Robbie Jay Barratt - AMAImage caption, The last time the two sides met was at the European Championships in 2020 where neither a younger Marcus Rashford or Scott McTominay could make the difference and it ended 0-0. But let's go MUCH further back in time....Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Their rivalry is one of the oldest in international football with the first meeting between the sides - a goalless draw - on 30 November 1872. In their meeting on 3 March 1877, Scotland won 3-1 at the Oval in London.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, England and Scotland have met each other more than any other nation, playing 115 official games. This picture shows the team captains shaking hands before a match in 1937.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Scotland's most famous win over England came in 1967, the year after England had won the World Cup. Scotland striker Denis Law scored a goal in the 3-2 victory and after the result the Scots declared themselves unofficial world champions.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, In the history of the fixture England have won 48 games, Scotland have won 41 and there have been 26 draws. Kevin Keegan not only brought a classic haircut to the 1979 match at Wembley, but he also scored in England's 3-1 victory.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, In 1996 England hosted the European Championships where they faced local rivals Scotland at the group stage. England won 2-0 with Paul 'Gazza' Gascoigne scoring one of the most memorable goals in England's international history.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Before Euro 2000 the two teams faced each other in a two-match play-off for a place in the finals. Although a Don Hutchison goal won the second leg for Scotland, it was the two first leg goals by Paul Scholes that were enough to send England through to the finals.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The two sides again faced each other in a qualification battle for the 2018 World Cup. They played each other at Wembley and Hampden Park with England winning at home 3-0, including a goal by Daniel Sturridge (right), and in a dramatic draw in Glasgow where a last-gasp equaliser for England denied two-goal Scotland star, Leigh Griffiths (left), a night of glory.