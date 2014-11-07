play
Watch Newsround

What the Berlin Wall means to kids

This weekend marks the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall in Germany's capital city.

The wall was put up at a time when Europe was divided.

It was created in order to stop people in East Berlin from getting to the West.

It separated families and friends who, although living in the same city, could no longer visit each other.

Lots of people died trying to get past the wall.

Germany is now one country again and Jenny's been to visit a school in what used to be East Berlin to find out what kids think about the country's past.

Watch more Newsround videos

Video

What the Berlin Wall means to kids

Top Stories

girls-playing-football.

Girls in football: 'Equal access' to football in schools by 2024?

comments
girl-pyjamas-christmas-boppers-with-dog.

Vote: Has Christmas started too early?

comments
Joe-sugg.

Joe Sugg to take part in Strictly Christmas special

comments
Newsround Home