How much do you know about your family history?

How much do you know about your family tree and where your ancestors come from?

October is Black History month and many children across the UK are using the opportunity to learn about their own families.

One of those kids is Nyah, who has been tracing his family tree back to Zambia in Africa.

Lots of schools across the UK have also been teaching black history lessons to celebrate this month.

Your comments

My Great-Great-Grandfather was called Lancelot and one day he stole some onions and as a punishment he got sent to Australia. However, he met my Great-Great Grandmother, Daisy. She was in Australia as she had stole some cloth. A couple of years later they were released and they came back to England.

Bryher, Buckinghamshire, England

I am 13 and I am 1/8th Swedish

Beth

I was born in Great Britain and my family was born in Sri Lanka.

Sanjana, Chelmsford, England

My mum is from Syria but I was born in London.

Marianne, London, England

I am a quarter Jamaican.

Lily

My apu was home guard for India and my dadu was a vice admiral for the Indian navy.

Oran, Hornchurch, London