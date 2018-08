To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch Ricky's report.

Many parts of the UK have been affected by gales and heavy rain as the remnants of Hurricane Gonzalo hit Britain.

Some airports cancelled flights and gusts of up to 70mph have been recorded in north Wales and the Isle of Wight.

The hurricane started on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, when it hit the island of Bermuda last week.

But Gonzalo isn't classed as a hurricane anymore because its lost a lot of power as its made its way across the Atlantic.