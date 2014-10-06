Pictures: Premier League football round-up, 4-5 October 2014
We round up all 10 Premier League matches from the weekend, which saw Chelsea go five points clear at the top of the table.
In Saturday's action, Hull picked up three points for the first time since the opening day of the season with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, thanks to a header from Tigers' midfielder Mohamed Diame, followed by a late goal from Nikica Jelavic.
At Anfield, Adam Lallana scored his first goal for Liverpool to help his team to a first Premier League win since August in a nervy 2-1 win against West Brom.
Substitute Ross Wallace scored a stoppage-time equaliser at Leicester to draw 2-2 and lift Burnley off the bottom of the table.
Two goals from recalled Steven Fletcher helped Sunderland pick up their first victory of the season. Connor Wickham gave the Black Cats an early lead when he nodded in from close range to help the team win 3-1 against Stoke.
Newcastle eased some of the pressure on manager Alan Pardew by battling to an unlikely 2-2 draw at Swansea.
And Yaya Toure and Sergio Aguero scored late goals to send Manchester City second in the table as Aston Villa suffered a third straight defeat with a final score of 2-0.
Sunday's first match of four, at Old Trafford, saw Manchester United beat Everton 2-1 and return to the Premier League's top four for the first time in more than a year. Radamel Falcao scored his first United goal and Angel Di Maria scored the other.
Goals from Diego Costa (right) and Eden Hazard cemented Chelsea's position at the top of the Premier League. They beat Arsenal 2-0 to go five points clear.
Tottenham beat Southampton 1-0 thanks to a goal from Christian Eriksen. It ends a run of four Premier League games without victory for Spurs.
West Ham climbed nine places to seventh in the Premier League table after beating QPR 2-0 - thanks to an own goal by Nedum Onuoha and a goal from Diafra Sakho.