Spiders - five amazing facts about the eight-legged beasties

Top spider facts with spider expert Simon Garrett

Spiders - love 'em or hate 'em, there's a good chance there's a few in your house.

Spiders often head indoors to escape the chilly weather.

But how well do you now our eight-legged friends? Check out these top facts from our spider expert, Simon Garrett, from Bristol Zoo.

They include:

The most venomous spider found in the UK - you might be surprised!

How spiders use their blood, not muscles to move their legs

How long they live - the record-holder lived for 33 years

How big they can grow - the size of a dinner plate!

And there's a spider that looks like a bird poo.

How to get one out of your bedroom!

But not everyone's a massive spider fan, and when there's a hairy arachnid poised above your bed when you're about to turn out the light, sometimes you've just got to send them packing!

So if you've ever wondered what's the best way to get rid of the critters - without hurting them - Simon's got the top technique in the clip.