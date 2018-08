Getty Images Murray beat his opponent in Sunday's final, Tommy Robredo, on his way to the 2013 Wimbledon title

Britain's Andy Murray defeated Juan Monaco 2-6 6-3 6-0 at the Shenzhen Open in China to reach his first final since winning Wimbledon last year.

The Scot had a poor start before recovering and raced through the final set against the Argentine.

He will face Tommy Robredo in Sunday's final after the Spaniard earlier beat Santiago Giraldo 6-1 6-4.

"Tommy will be a very tough opponent. I will need to play a really good match if I want to win," said Murray.