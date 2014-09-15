My dad works on an oil rig in the North Sea

One of the biggest issues for voters in Scotland's independence referendum is the oil in the North Sea - it brings a lot of money and jobs into Scotland.

Thousands of people work on the oil rigs. The rigs drill down under the seabed to get to oil and gas, which is used to create energy.

Workers have to spend weeks away from home though, because the rigs are miles from shore.

Martin went to Aberdeen to meet 10-year-old Anna, whose dad works on a rig.