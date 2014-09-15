play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 05:48

My dad works on an oil rig in the North Sea

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

One of the biggest issues for voters in Scotland's independence referendum is the oil in the North Sea - it brings a lot of money and jobs into Scotland.

Thousands of people work on the oil rigs. The rigs drill down under the seabed to get to oil and gas, which is used to create energy.

Workers have to spend weeks away from home though, because the rigs are miles from shore.

Martin went to Aberdeen to meet 10-year-old Anna, whose dad works on a rig.

More like this

Young voters leave the Big Big Debate in Glasgow
play
2:37

Teenagers debate Scotland's future

Edinburgh Castle
play
1:38

Scotland decides: The independence referendum explained

Top Stories

Ant McPartlin stood next to Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly

I'm A Celeb: Holly Willoughby to present with Dec

Serena Williams wearing her black tutu tennis dress whilst holding a racket

Why can't Serena Williams wear what she wants to play tennis?

Egg fight
image

Pictures: Top five food fights

Newsround Home