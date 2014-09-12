Pistorius faces prison sentence

The judge in the trial of Oscar Pistorius has decided the para-athlete killed his girlfriend by accident.

The South African sports star was charged with the murder of Reeva Steenkamp, on 14 February last year.

On Thursday Judge Thokozile Masipa said Pistorius didn't mean to kill Reeva. But today the judge decided he caused her death through acting carelessly.

The athlete now faces a wait of some weeks to find out how long he might have to spend in prison.

Hayley reports on the trial that's shocked the world.