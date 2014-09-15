Manchester Dogs' Home fire: more than 150 dogs rescued

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Hayley went to meet some of the rescued dogs

Over 150 dogs have been rescued from a blaze that swept through Manchester Dogs' Home on Thursday evening.

Donations have poured in from well-wishers and more than £500,000 has already been raised to help.

But at least 43 animals died, said Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of arson, which means deliberately setting fire to buildings or other property, with the intent to cause damage, but was later released.

Manchester Fire More than 150 dogs were rescued from the fire

Local dog lovers arrived at the scene bringing blankets and other supplies

PA The scene of the fire has been closed off to allow an investigation

Firefighters said the rescued dogs have been moved to a nearby site, Cheshire Dogs' Home.

'Angry and upset'

A statement from the home said: "The staff and trustees of Cheshire Dogs' Home near Warrington would like to express their enormous gratitude for the huge support received from the public following the devastating fire at its sister site Manchester Dogs' Home last night."

The Manchester home was established in 1893 and cares for more than 7,000 dogs every year.