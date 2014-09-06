Ebola lockdown planned in Sierra Leone

Science Photo Library Scientists are studying the Ebola virus in order to find drugs to treat the disease

Officials in Sierra Leone in Africa have announced a four-day lockdown to try to tackle the Ebola outbreak.

This means that people will not be allowed to leave their homes from 18 to 21 September.

It is hoped the lockdown will help health workers to tackle the disease more easily.

Sierra Leone is one of the countries worst hit by the outbreak. Other countries affected include Liberia, Guinea and Nigeria.

Getty Images Health workers are treating people who have the virus

A lockdown can be hard to enforce and it's important that people living there are willing to stay indoors.

This is not the first time such a strategy has been used to try to stop the virus.

Liberia closed off a large area in its capital, Monrovia last month.

In Nigeria, schools are due to reopen from 22 September after being closed for the same reason.