Rescuers are combing through the site of a landslide triggered on Wednesday by torrential rain in part of Japan.

At least 39 people are known to have died in Hiroshima and rescue teams are working hard to find more survivors.

The landslides happened in a residential area near a mountain on the outskirts of the city.

They were triggered after a month's worth of rain fell in the 24 hours up to Wednesday morning, Japan's weather agency said.

Houses were left buried in mud and rocks.