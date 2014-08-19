Children in Gaza return to their homes

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. 11-year-old Riyanne and her family show us their home in Gaza

Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas extended an agreement on Monday to stop fighting in Gaza for a further 24 hours as talks continue in the Egyptian capital Cairo.

It means life has become a little calmer in Gaza after severe fighting during the past two months.

Children and families there are returning to their homes, as a series of ceasefires between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, have halted the violence for now.

But many are finding their houses completely destroyed.

In a special report for Newsround, 11 year-old Riyanne and her family showed the BBC's Yolande Knell, how the fighting has affected their home.