Pictures: Shaun the Sheep sculpture trail for London and Bristol

One hundred and twenty models of Shaun the Sheep will take over the cities of London and Bristol next year in a new sculpture trail.
The sculptures will be designed by artists and celebrities around the world.
Girl looking at Shaun the Sheep sculptures
Shaun the Sheep was created by Nick Park, who was also behind Wallace and Gromit.
Nick Park and Shaun the Sheep sculptures
He said the idea was "to give Shaun the Sheep his day in the sun now". Gromit had his own trail last year, but only in Bristol.
Nick Park and Shaun the Sheep sculptures
Shaun the Sheep sculptures
The Shaun the Sheep trail will raise money for sick children in Bristol.
Nick Park and Shaun the Sheep sculptures
There'll be 60 Shaun the Sheep sculptures in Bristol and another 60 in London for the 'Shaun in the City' trail.
Shaun the Sheep sculptures

