Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC iD
CBBC
Newsround
CBBC iPlayer
CBBC on TV
Bitesize
CBeebies
Own It
CBBC Help
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
Home
Menu
Home
Shows
Games
Quizzes
Watch
Join In
Topics
Newsround
Newsround
play
Watch
Newsround
9 August 2014
9 August 2014
Last updated at
07:42
Pictures: Shaun the Sheep sculpture trail for London and Bristol
One hundred and twenty models of Shaun the Sheep will take over the cities of London and Bristol next year in a new sculpture trail.
The sculptures will be designed by artists and celebrities around the world.
Shaun the Sheep was created by Nick Park, who was also behind Wallace and Gromit.
He said the idea was "to give Shaun the Sheep his day in the sun now". Gromit had his own trail last year, but only in Bristol.
One hundred and twenty models of Shaun the Sheep will take over the cities of London and Bristol next year in a new sculpture trail.
The Shaun the Sheep trail will raise money for sick children in Bristol.
There'll be 60 Shaun the Sheep sculptures in Bristol and another 60 in London for the 'Shaun in the City' trail.
Top Stories
play
1:54
Are fries really French? Or is it all a lie?
2h ago
2 hours ago
Don't swat - these mozzies are life savers!
3h ago
3 hours ago
How to be a dinosaur (sort of)
1d ago
a day ago
Newsround Home