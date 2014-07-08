Japan braced for Typhoon Neoguri

Hundreds of thousands of people have been urged to seek shelter as a powerful typhoon passes over Japan's Okinawa islands.

Forecasters say although the storm's getting weaker as it moves towards other parts of the country, the heavy rain means there's still risk of flooding.

Flights have been cancelled and schools are closed.

A spokesman from the Japan Meteorological Agency said: "There is a risk of strong winds and torrential rains. Please refrain from non-essential outdoor activities."

More than 50,000 households are reported to be without power.