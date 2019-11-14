play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 15:05
image

What are the biggest animals that have ever lived?

Check out this Newsround gallery of the biggest animals on the planet - past and present.
A two-million-year-old fossil of an ape tooth is evidence of the largest ape that ever lived. The gigantopithecus blacki is a distant cousin of the orangutan and was thought to stand nearly three metres tall! Here's a Newsround gallery of the biggest beasts on the planet - past and present.
Artist impression of the gigantopithecus blackiIkumi Kayama
The fossilised remains of largest bird ever to have flown were found by scientists in the US. The giant creature would have looked like an enormous seagull and has been called Pelagornis sandersi.
Artist impression of Pelagornis sandersiLiz Bradford
African elephants are currently the largest animals on land. They have a similar life-span to humans and can live to be 70 years old.
An African elephantPA
The largest living bird is the ostrich. They live in Africa and have the largest eyes of any land animal - each eye is 5cm wide.
An ostrich running across the desert
A group of animals called arthropods includes insects, spiders and crabs. The largest ever was a sea scorpion called Jaekelopterus which could grow to 2.5m long, but it went extinct millions of years ago.
Sea scorpion JaekelopterusJAIME CHIRINOS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY
The largest arthropod still living today is the Japanese spider crab. This one is small-fry compared to a whopper caught in 1921 which had an arm-span of 3.8 metres.
Japanese spider crab
Blue whales are the largest animals ever to have lived. They are bigger than even the largest of the dinosaurs. They can grow to be as large as a jumbo jet!
Blue whale artworkCHRISTIAN DARKIN/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY
The biggest mammal that ever roamed the land was Paraceratherium. It was related to the modern rhinoceros and used to eat the leaves of tall trees.
Artwork of a female Paraceratherium eating leaves from a treeWALTER MYERS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY
The largest dinosaurs to roam the Earth were the Sauropods - a family of herbivorous dinosaurs. The longest dinosaur found as a complete skeleton is Diplodocus which was 25 metres long! We know bigger dinosaurs existed but have only found some of their individual bones.
Diplodocus skeleton recreation at the Natural History MuseumSpl

More like this

giant-salamander

Super-sized animals: Giant snails, huge penguins and whopping whales!

Pink Floyd shrimp
image

Pictures: Meet some of the world's noisiest animals

sea otter in the water looking shocks
image

The Comedy Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019: The winners have been announced

cows on cedar island beach

Cows swim to safety after being washed into sea

Top Stories

Nikki Lilly

Nikki Lilly receives a Bafta Special Award

comments
Snow in Rhigos mountain

Snow causes problems in parts of the UK

comments
In-game-footage-from-minecraft.

Minecraft Earth goes live - here's what to expect

comments
4
Newsround Home