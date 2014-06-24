play
Thousands of families in Iraq flee to refugee camps

BBC's Jim Muir explains what is happening in Iraq

Hundreds of thousands of people have been affected by the recent violence and fighting in Iraq, with many fleeing to refugee camps.

A group called Isis has taken control of several towns and cities from the Iraq government in recent weeks and say they've captured the country's main oil refinery.

It's believed almost a million Iraqis have fled their homes since January.

The BBC's Jim Muir is in Iraq and told us more about what's happening there.

To find out more about the situation in Iraq read Newsround's guide.

