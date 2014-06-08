play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 10:33

Holi Festival of Colours takes place in Russia

People throw colourful powder during the Holi Festival of Colours in Moscow
It's thought by throwing colourful powers onto each other to celebrate spring it will drive away evil spirits.
Holi Festival
Participants play, chase and colour each other with dry powder and coloured water - some carry water guns and coloured water-filled balloons for their water fight!
Holi Festival
Hundreds gathered to celebrate the event - we wouldn't want to have to clean that up...
Holi Festival
It's also called the Festival of Colour and Joy!
Holi Festival
The festival marks the end of winter and the start of the summer season.
Holi Festival
Originally, the festival was celebrated in north India.
Holi Festival
People throw colourful powder during the Holi Festival of Colours in Moscow, Russia.
Holi Festival

Top Stories

13-year-old Benjy on a football pitch with cartoon footballs

What's it like being a World Cup flagbearer?

Andy Murray at Wimbledon

Newsround's guide to Wimbledon

A pug with its tongue out and a cartoon sun

How to keep your pets cool in the heat

Newsround Home