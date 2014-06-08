Homepage
8 June 2014
8 June 2014
Last updated at
10:33
Holi Festival of Colours takes place in Russia
People throw colourful powder during the Holi Festival of Colours in Moscow
It's thought by throwing colourful powers onto each other to celebrate spring it will drive away evil spirits.
Participants play, chase and colour each other with dry powder and coloured water - some carry water guns and coloured water-filled balloons for their water fight!
Hundreds gathered to celebrate the event - we wouldn't want to have to clean that up...
It's also called the Festival of Colour and Joy!
The festival marks the end of winter and the start of the summer season.
Originally, the festival was celebrated in north India.
People throw colourful powder during the Holi Festival of Colours in Moscow, Russia.
