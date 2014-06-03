play
Watch Newsround

Andy Murray into French Open quarter-finals

Last updated at 06:32
Andy MurrayGetty Images

British tennis star Andy Murray has won in straight sets against Fernando Verdasco to reach the quarter-finals in the French Open tournament.

It was a tough start for Murray against the Spaniard, making a lot of unforced errors early on, but he powered through the first two sets 6-4, 7-5.

But the third set was even tougher and went to a tie-break.

The British number one battled through with the final score of the match 6-4, 7-5, 6-6 (7-3).

Andy will now face Gael Monfils of France in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

More like this

kolo-yaya-toure.

Famous sporting siblings: Brothers and sisters in sport

Andy Murray

Emotional homecoming honour for Andy Murray

Top Stories

Star-Wars-premiere.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - good or bad?

comments
8
Daisy-ridley.
play
1:04

Star Wars' Daisy Ridley answers YOUR questions

uk-and-eu-flag

MPs to vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

comments
3
Newsround Home