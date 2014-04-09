Quiz: Sports stars who've switched sports

Sir Chris Hoy is swapping cycling for motor racing. Play our quiz all about other sports stars who've switched sports.
Six-time Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy has swapped his bike wheels for some motorised ones. He's taken up motor racing and is set to compete in this season's British GT Championship. He's not the first sports person to take up a new sport. Play our photo quiz to see if you can guess which sports these stars switched to...
Michael Jordan had a brief spell playing baseball, but never played in the major leagues. He later returned to basketball.
The former England cricket captain made his professional boxing debut in November 2012. He won his first match against American Richard Dawson.
Dame Sarah Storey has 11 Paralympic titles to her name. But not all of them are in cycling - five are in another sport. Can you guess which one?
Dame Sarah Storey was a swimmer before switching to cycling. An ear infection meant she could no longer compete in the pool.
Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff retired from cricket in 2010. He played a key role in England's Ashes victories in 2005 and 2009. Which sport did he take up in 2012?
Amy has now focused on rally driving. She said: "I've always loved motorsport and speed."
Rebecca Romero is only the second woman in history to win medals in two different sports at the summer Olympics. She won cycling gold in the individual pursuit at Beijing 2008 and she got silver at the previous Olympics in Athens. But in which event?
Rebecca (second from left) won silver at Athens 2004 with the women's quadruple sculls rowing team. Rebecca explained: "I made the decision to retire from rowing and then, within the following month, I had the opportunity to do a bit of testing for the cycling team. They were looking for new talent to fast track for Beijing."
Former American basketball player Michael Jordan is one of the world's most famous sports people. He switched to another sport briefly after his first retirement from basketball in 1993. Do you know what it is?
Amy Williams won skeleton gold at the Winter Olympics in Vancouver 2010. She retired from the sport two years later due to injury but has now taken up a new sport. Do you know what it is?