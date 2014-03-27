Clever crows found to solve puzzles

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch Ayshah's report

Scientists think that crows are as good at solving problems as a seven year old kids!

New research into New Caledonian crows has found they can work out complicated logic puzzles - to get their beaks on tasty treats.

Crows are the only animals apart from primates like apes and humans that are known to use tools.

And they don't stop there - they use a scientific principle called displacement - as Ayshah explains.

But how clever are crows compared to other animals?

