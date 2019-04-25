World Penguin Day: Newsround's top ten penguin facts

It's World Penguin Day! To celebrate these cute creatures, here are some of Newsround's top penguin facts and jokes... Enjoy!
It is thought there are as many as 17 to 20 different species of penguin.
For example, Gentoo penguins, King penguins, Adelie penguins, Magellanic penguins, Banded penguins, Emperor penguins... Phew! We could go on all day.
Penguins are birds - but even though they have wings, they can't fly.
Their wings are specially adapted for swimming.
In 1620, French explorer called Beaulieu even thought that penguins were a type of feathered fish because of how well adapted they were to life underwater!
Most penguins live in the Southern Hemisphere but none live at the North Pole.
Not all penguins live in snowy places like Antarctica. Some species like the Galapagos penguin live in warmer climates near South America.
The Emperor penguin is the largest penguin, standing at more than one metre tall when fully grown.
Unlike with many other species, it is actually the male emperor penguins who are responsible for looking after the eggs until the chicks hatch.
They are great swimmers, but aren't so nimble on the land. Emperor penguins shuffle along on their feet or slide about on their bellies.
The smallest penguin is called the fairy penguin. It is found quite commonly in Australia and New Zealand.
Ever wondered why they're black and white?
Their dark back makes them hard to see from above while they're in the water, which can help protect them from predators.
The black and white colouring also helps to hide them from predators like killer whales and leopard seals.
Penguins eat a range of fish and other sea life that they catch underwater.
Penguin feathers are shorter and stiffer than most bird feathers, which makes penguins more streamlined in the water and traps more air to keep them warm.