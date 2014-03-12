play
Iraq's youngest professional photographer

A 10-year-old boy from Iraq has just been described as the country's youngest professional photographer.

Kamar Hashim, who has won awards for his professional style, tours the streets of Baghdad to capture people and scenic spots.

Hashim's father, a professional photographer, said he started to train his son a few years ago.

As Hashim's skills improved, his talent was recognized by a local news agency, which agreed to publish his pictures!

