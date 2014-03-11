Elephants recognise human voices

They say an elephant never forgets. Now researchers have worked out just how much they remember....

Scientists reckon just by hearing a voice, African elephants can tell men from women, adults from kids and even tell the difference between our languages.

Researchers in Kenya's Amboseli National Park used a camouflaged loud speaker to play the same phrase in different voices and languages.

They found the elephants were more frightened and moved away from the sound of adult males, who are more likely to be hunters, rather than women or children.