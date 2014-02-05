YouTube crackdown on fake video views

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
YouTube has warned it will clamp down on users who buy 'fake views' to make their videos look more popular than they really are.
With with so many videos being uploaded to YouTube it can be hard to get noticed, so some people buy fake views.
There are many companies that will sell YouTube views, likes or comments for a fee.
Most videos have genuine views but the website wants to crack down on the small number that don't.