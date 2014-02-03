US Super Bowl 'greatest show on Earth'

In pictures - check out the sporting event often described as 'the greatest show on Earth' - the US Super Bowl.
A New York Police officer tries to control the massive traffic of fans while they gather at the Super Bowl Boulevard zone ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII. In the run up to the big game there were all sorts of parties and activities that fans could get involved in, but it did mean it got super busy too!
And then the game finally began! Here running back Knowshon Moreno of the Denver Broncos recovers the ball in the endzone.
A giant marquee was set up in the fan zone in Times Square and inside it is the trophy they were all hoping their teams would win - the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Can you guess who he supports? The Seattle Seahawks of course!
This is where it all took place - the MetLife stadium in Rutherford in New Jersey.
One of the pre-game activities was an obstacle course set up in the fan zone - not nearly as tough as the real game!
Fans hold up posters of Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, quarterback Russell Wilson, running back Marshawn Lynch, and cornerback Richard Sherman.
But it wasn't going to be the Broncos night - here Demaryius Thomas of the Denver Broncos is being tackled by lots of Seattle Seahawks.
The players made a big entrance - this horse Thunder is the mascot of the Denver Broncos and led the team out onto the field.
In the end it was the Seattle Seahawks who were victorious - they beat the Broncos 43-8 and celebrated in style!
Halftime at the Super Bowl is a big deal too. Fireworks erupted during the half-time show along with performances by Bruno Mars and other musicians.
And the winners got to lift the all important Vince Lombardi Trophy!