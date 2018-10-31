Bitcoin is a completely virtual way of paying for things and it's gaining popularity.

It's like an online version of cash. You can use it to buy products and services, although not many shops accept it yet.

One major benefit is you can use it anywhere in the world without any cost of exchanging currency - that's if you can find someone to accept it!

But some people are worried that Bitcoins could be stolen if your computer or smartphone was hacked.

Ayshah's been to a cafe in London where customers can pay with Bitcoins. Watch her report for more on the rise of the Bitcoin.