Amazing paper sculptures that stretch like a slinky

Have a look at these amazing sculptures that can stretch like a slinky!

At first glance, they look like solid pieces made of plaster or stone... But when you pull them you see they're actually made of thousands of sheets of paper.

Chinese artist Li Hongbo starts by creating stacks of paper stuck together with glue. He then cuts, chisels and sands them into the shape that he wants.

Li said: "I discovered the flexible nature of paper through Chinese paper toys and paper lanterns."