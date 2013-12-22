Abbey Clancy wins Strictly Come Dancing 2013

PA

Abbey Clancy and partner Aljaz Skorjanec have been crowned champions of Strictly Come Dancing 2013.

Abbey beat actress Natalie Gumede and newsreader Susanna Reid to lift the glitterball trophy.

Earlier in the night singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor was voted off during the first part of the final.

Abbey couldn't believe she'd won and she said that Strictly had been "the most perfect experience I've had".

It was the first time Strictly had had an all female final and more than six million votes were cast to choose the winner.