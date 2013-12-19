Ultra powerful telescope to create a map of the Milky Way

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Powerful telescope to map the galaxy

A telescope with a camera so powerful it can photograph a human hair from a thousand miles away, is to be launched by the European Space Agency.

It's on a five year mission to produce the most detailed 3D map of the Milky Way ever.

The camera on the Gaia telescope will measure the size, brightness and position of around a billion stars

It is hoped that it will give us a clearer idea about the evolution of the Milky Way.

Experts think it will help them discover things about our galaxy that no-one ever knew.