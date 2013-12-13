Mandela's Children - a Newsround special in South Africa

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Mandela's Children - A Newsround Report

Newsround's Ricky is in South Africa, talking to children there about what Mandela means to them and what kind of nation he leaves behind.

Ricky visited children at a school in Soweto, where Mandela spent much of his younger years, to speak to them about the former leader.

One girl told Ricky that she sees Mandela as a "global icon, partly because he symbolises peace."

South Africa is preparing to say a final goodbye to Nelson Mandela at his funeral this Sunday.

Thousands of people will line the streets once again to pay their final respects to the man who helped to end the racist system of apartheid and unite the country.

Ricky speaks to children in South Africa

The former leader of South Africa passed away last week.

Tributes have been taking place across the world, including a memorial service on Tuesday in Johannesburg, which was attended by lots of world leaders.

Take a look at Mandela's life in pictures and find out more about why he was important.