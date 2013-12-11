Nasa Iris satellite shows amazing images of the Sun

Images of the Sun's bubbling surface and massive solar jets have been captured by a Nasa satellite.

The Iris mission launched in June, with the task of finding out more about the Sun and its atmosphere.

The Sun is the star at the centre of the Solar System and is over 100 times bigger than the Earth.

Scientists hope that the Iris data will help them to predict when 'space weather', solar storms that can disrupt human technology, might occur.