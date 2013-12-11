play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 16:43

Nasa Iris satellite shows amazing images of the Sun

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Images of the Sun's bubbling surface and massive solar jets have been captured by a Nasa satellite.

The Iris mission launched in June, with the task of finding out more about the Sun and its atmosphere.

The Sun is the star at the centre of the Solar System and is over 100 times bigger than the Earth.

Scientists hope that the Iris data will help them to predict when 'space weather', solar storms that can disrupt human technology, might occur.

More like this

Strange, Stranger, Strangest
play

Strange, Stranger, Strangest

Newsround logo
play
0:18

This page has moved

Top Stories

Which emoji do you like to use the most?

Which emoji do you like to use the most?

Watering garden with water from hosepipe

Hosepipe ban - tips to save water

Police tape

Lessons to prevent knife crime

Newsround Home