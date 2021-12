To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Martin puts his cooking skills to the test

Christmas is a time for treats - under the tree and in the kitchen!

Roast turkey, chocolate yule log, ginger bread, and milk with cookies are just some of our festive favourites.

With the help of celebrity chef Stefan Gates, Martin puts his cooking skills to the test to create some yuletide yummies.

Find out how to make scrummy snow-covered mince pies and two different kinds of fruity Christmas trees!