Doctor Who through the ages - all thirteen Doctors

The War Doctor: John Hurt (50th anniversary episode) Although not technically classed as an official Doctor, The War Doctor's origin is explained in the mini-episode "The Night of the Doctor" whereby the eighth Doctor wishes to regenerate as a Warrior, instead of a Doctor. This is confirmed when he regenerates as John Hurt, whose first words are "Doctor no more." He then joins the tenth and eleventh Doctors in an attempt to stop the war on their home planet of Gallifrey.