Saturday is a big day for Doctor Who fans - it's the 50th anniversary of the time-travelling adventure show.

You've been helping us to celebrate the occasion by sending us your own video trailers for Day of the Doctor - and we've been really impressed with what you've sent!

Thanks so much to everyone who sent in videos - we're sorry we can't include them all, but check out the clip above to see some of our favourites.