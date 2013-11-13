Day in pictures - 13 November

The XII International Games of Indigenous Peoples are taking place in Brazil. 1500 natives from 49 Brazilian ethnic groups and from another 17 countries are gathering to compete in athletic events like bow and arrow shooting.
It's monsoon season in Indonesia and this school has flooded. The school principal says his school has flooded every year for the last seven years.
The Sochi 2014 winter olympic torch relay continues in Russia. This snap was taken at the Pacific Kamchatka peninsula, 4,204 miles east of Moscow.
Prince Harry is getting a lick of paint... at Madame Tussauds! The waxwork royal has been given an arctic makeover to celebrate Prince Harry's polar challenge this Sunday.