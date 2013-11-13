play
Day in pictures - 13 November

Pictures from the news on 13 November 2013.
The XII International Games of Indigenous Peoples are taking place in Brazil. 1500 natives from 49 Brazilian ethnic groups and from another 17 countries are gathering to compete in athletic events like bow and arrow shooting.
Brazilian indigenous man of the Terena tribe takes part in the bow and arrow competition
It's monsoon season in Indonesia and this school has flooded. The school principal says his school has flooded every year for the last seven years.
A student drinks a packet of milk as she wades through flood waters in Lopang Domba Elementary School
The Sochi 2014 winter olympic torch relay continues in Russia. This snap was taken at the Pacific Kamchatka peninsula, 4,204 miles east of Moscow.
Russian torchbearer carries the Sochi 2014 torch
Prince Harry is getting a lick of paint... at Madame Tussauds! The waxwork royal has been given an arctic makeover to celebrate Prince Harry's polar challenge this Sunday.
Luisa Compobassi puts finishing touches to a waxwork figure of Prince Harry in arctic clothing

