Diplodocus in UK's first large dinosaur skeleton auction

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch Ayshah's report

A 17m diplodocus is going under the hammer next month in the first ever UK auction of a large dinosaur skeleton.

The diplodocus is from the late Jurassic period and complete skeletons are extremely rare.

It roamed in what is now North America and these remains were discovered in the US state of Wyoming.

Before coming to the UK, each piece of the skeleton had to be was painstakingly prepared by fossil experts.

But it will be worth it as it could sell for up to £600,000 at auction.

Check out Ayshah's report and see the skeleton being put together...