Man City's new kit and other interesting football shirts
Manchester City say their new kit is "vibrant, disruptive and daring", but it has created quite a stir on social media. We take a look at some other wacky football kits from over the years.
Manchester City have called their new third kit "vibrant, disruptive and daring". It's definitely eye-catching, to say the least! Some people on Twitter have said it looks like someone has spilled a drink or even that it looks a bit like a lolly. What do you think?
Manchester City
It could be argued that Nigeria's kit for the 2018 World Cup was a little hard on the eyes, with white arrows on a bright green background. But fans all over the world loved it! The jersey was sold out in the UK shortly after it was released on the Nike website. Three million pre-orders meant that it was a favourite among fans who loved the colourful African design. It just goes to show that it's not always the simplest designs which are the favourites.
Fifa/Getty
Even Lionel Messi, arguably one of the world's greatest footballers, can't escape a questionable outfit. In the 2012-13 season, Barcelona chose this sunrise design for their away kit. We wonder if crowds had to put on sunglasses to watch the players in these kits!
Getty Images
The 1990s saw some outrageous clothing designs - both on and off the pitch. Known as the 'bird poo kit', Norwich City actually kept this interesting attire for three whole seasons. Poor John Barnes - we don't think anyone deserves to be continually surrounded by such an eyesore!
Getty Images
Meet Jorge Campos - he was a Mexican goalkeeper and striker in the 1990s (an interesting combination of positions!). Not only that, but he had an interesting fashion sense too. Campos was allowed to design his own kits during his career for the team. Head down to the next image to see what horrid design he came up with...
Getty Images
There's no reason a player should struggle to spot the goalie wearing this colourful outfit! Jorge was only 5 foot and 6 inches tall, which isn't particularly tall for a goalkeeper, so he probably needed the bright colours to distract the opposing strikers. Would you wear it?!
Getty Images
Check out Ryan Giggs on the left, in Manchester United's notorious grey shirt. Not just a fashion flop, the team blamed the strip for a dreadful first half display against Southampton in 1996 and changed it at half-time. The players claimed they couldn't see each other against the backdrop of the crowd.
Getty Images
Sleeveless football shirts, Cameroon?! The team wore this number during the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations. However, the rest of the world was cruelly denied a glimpse of these tournament tops after Fifa banned the squad from wearing them at the World Cup later in same year.
Getty Images
Hull City's mascot is a tiger which also appears on the logo. But some might say they took this a bit too far when the team introduced this tiger-themed kit in 1993. Any animal lovers out there - what do you think of it?!
PA
Where's Tim Howard... Is he there? Oh wait, we didn't spot him in that camouflage jersey! 2011 saw Everton's keeper rocking this look - and it wasn't even the away kit. Well, at least if he conceded, it might have been easier to shrink into the background...
Getty Images
No wonder Dutch legend Ruud Gullit looks angry. No one wants to be seen in a kit like that, do they?! This was Chelsea's away kit between 1995 and 1996. There's certainly a lot going on in a very small space on that shirt.