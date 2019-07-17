Man City's new kit and other interesting football shirts

It could be argued that Nigeria's kit for the 2018 World Cup was a little hard on the eyes, with white arrows on a bright green background. But fans all over the world loved it! The jersey was sold out in the UK shortly after it was released on the Nike website. Three million pre-orders meant that it was a favourite among fans who loved the colourful African design. It just goes to show that it's not always the simplest designs which are the favourites.