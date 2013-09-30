Joe and Pudsey the bear given a Moshi makeover

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Pudsey the bear gets up to all sorts of things for BBC Children in Need, but this year he's entering the world of online gaming.
The mascot has been given a makeover and will be joining hundreds of Moshi monsters online.
Before, Joe's last Newsround programme on Friday, he went to Moshi HQ to see how they made the patched-up bear into a moshling.
And he also managed to find the time to get a Moshi makeover himself!