What's the difference between a hijab, niqab and burka?

AFP/Getty/Reuters

Hijab, niqab, burka - there are lots of different kinds of coverings worn by Muslim women all over the world.

But not everyone agrees with them and in Denmark, Europe, a ban on wearing face veils in public came into force on 1 August 2018.

Denmark joins France and some other European countries to pass such a ban.

Denmark's Justice Minister Søren Pape Poulsen said: "We must also be able to see each other's facial expressions, it's a value in Denmark."

Some women wear a headscarf to cover their head and hair, while others wear a burka or niqab, which also covers up their face.

Headscarves are seen as a sign of modesty by people who wear them, and a symbol of religious faith.

Here's our guide to the various different types of headscarves:

The word hijab describes the act of covering up generally but is often used to describe the headscarves worn by Muslim women. These scarves come in many styles and colours. The type most commonly worn in the West covers the head and neck but leaves the face clear.

The niqab is a veil for the face that leaves the area around the eyes clear. However, it may be worn with a separate eye veil. It is worn with an accompanying headscarf.

The burka is the most concealing of all Islamic veils. It is a one-piece veil that covers the face and body, often leaving just a mesh screen to see through.

The al-amira is a two-piece veil. It consists of a close fitting cap, usually made from cotton or polyester, and a tube-like scarf.

The shayla is a long, rectangular scarf popular in the Gulf region. It is wrapped around the head and tucked or pinned in place at the shoulders.

The khimar is a long, cape-like veil that hangs down to just above the waist. It covers the hair, neck and shoulders completely, but leaves the face clear.

The chador, worn by many Iranian women when outside the house, is a full-body cloak. It is often accompanied by a smaller headscarf underneath.