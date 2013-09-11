play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 07:07

Kieran's bullying story

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
More like this
Newsround logo
0:18

This page has moved

Top Stories
A pug with its tongue out and a cartoon sun

How to keep your pets cool in the heat

Mesut Ozil

Germany crash out of the World Cup

Picture of lots of cigarettes in an ashtray

Should smoking be banned by the school gates?

Newsround Home