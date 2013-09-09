Day in pictures - 9 September

Time to celebrate! People gathered at the Tokyo metropolitan government building to celebrate their winning bid to be the host city of the 2020 Olympics.
Oracle Team USA crosses the finish line ahead of Emirates Team New Zealand during the 34th Cup n San Francisco. Team New Zealand and Team USA split the day's races.
A model prepares backstage before presenting creations from Zac Posen's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week. It starts today!
Take a look at this sight at the RSPB's Snettisham Nature reserve in England. The reserve lies on the edge of one of the most important bird estuaries in the UK, supporting over 300,000 birds. A few times every year higher than average tides force thousands of waders including Knot, Oystercatchers, Sanderlings, Black and Bar Tailed Godwit and Plover to take flight.