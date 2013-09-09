Day in pictures - 9 September

Take a look at this sight at the RSPB's Snettisham Nature reserve in England. The reserve lies on the edge of one of the most important bird estuaries in the UK, supporting over 300,000 birds. A few times every year higher than average tides force thousands of waders including Knot, Oystercatchers, Sanderlings, Black and Bar Tailed Godwit and Plover to take flight.