play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 08:45
image

Day in pictures - 9 September

Photos of the day from 9 September 2013.
Time to celebrate! People gathered at the Tokyo metropolitan government building to celebrate their winning bid to be the host city of the 2020 Olympics.
People celebrate waving plastic banners which say 'Discover tomorrow'
Oracle Team USA crosses the finish line ahead of Emirates Team New Zealand during the 34th Cup n San Francisco. Team New Zealand and Team USA split the day's races.
Boat race
A model prepares backstage before presenting creations from Zac Posen's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week. It starts today!
Green hair
Take a look at this sight at the RSPB's Snettisham Nature reserve in England. The reserve lies on the edge of one of the most important bird estuaries in the UK, supporting over 300,000 birds. A few times every year higher than average tides force thousands of waders including Knot, Oystercatchers, Sanderlings, Black and Bar Tailed Godwit and Plover to take flight.
Knot, Oystercatchers, Sanderlings, Black and Bar Tailed Godwit and Plover

Top Stories

A Venezuelan migrant woman heading to Peru carries bags as she walks along the Panamerican highway in Tulcan, Ecuador, after crossing from Colombia, on August 21, 2018

Why are people escaping from Venezuela?

Helen Freeman

GB men and women reach world finals

A car is stuck partially in flood water in Hawaii

Hawaii storm brings floods and landslides

Newsround Home