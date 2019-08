To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch the giant wave...

Footage has been captured showing a giant wave crashing into a river bank in China, destroying protective walls and barriers.

The massive waves, reaching up to 20 metres high, crashed onto the shore near the city of Haining, in eastern China.

The power of the wave was intensified by flooding caused by a typhoon that hit on Thursday.

More than 30 people were injured by the giant wave and were taken to hospital. No-one was reported to have died.