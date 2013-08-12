play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 19:05

Find out more about the coding kids

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

From smart phones to computer games, they all work thanks to a piece of code that has been written by someone somewhere in the world.

Now children in the UK are being given the chance to learn how to become the next generation of programmers as part of an initiative to get more young people involved.

They've come to an event that teaches kids how to code in the hope that it will re-boot their interest in coding.

Take a look at Ore's report to find out how they got on.

Top Stories

A golden retriever puppy and white tiger cub playing

Tiger cubs and puppies become best friends

Remi Casty of Catalans Dragons lifts the Challenge Cup during the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Final match between Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves

Catalans Dragons win first Challenge Cup

A Venezuelan migrant woman heading to Peru carries bags as she walks along the Panamerican highway in Tulcan, Ecuador, after crossing from Colombia, on August 21, 2018

Why are people escaping from Venezuela?

Newsround Home