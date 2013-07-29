play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 16:26

Day in pictures - 29 July 2013

Take a look at Newsround's gallery of the best pictures of the day on 29 July 2013.
Football coach Silvia Neid, who led Germany to victory at the Women's Euro 2013 championships, celebrates on a balcony in the city of Frankfurt am Main.
Head coach Silvia Neid of Germany celebrates winning the UEFA Women"s EURO 2013 on the balcony of the Roemer on July 29, 2013 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany
The Prince of Wales sampled oysters with the Duchess of Cornwall at the Whitstable Oyster Festival in Kent.
The Prince of Wales eats an oyster with the Duchess of Cornwall at the Whitstable Oyster Festival in Kent.
Pope Francis answered journalists' questions during a flight back to Rome after a week-long visit to Brazil.
Pope Francis answers journalists' questions during a flight.
Nineties pop legend Britney Spears meets noughties popstrel Katy Perry at the premiere of the Smurfs 2 film in the United States on Sunday night.
Britney Spears and Katy Perry

Top Stories

A group of England fans on one side and Sweden fans on the other.

World Cup: Do you think England can beat Sweden?

Fans holding a sign saying 'It's coming home'

What is 'it's coming home' all about anyway?!

Now United
play
1:59

Meet the world's newest pop supergroup NOW UNITED!

Newsround Home