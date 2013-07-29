Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC iD
CBBC
Newsround
CBBC iPlayer
CBBC on TV
Bitesize
CBeebies
Own It
CBBC Help
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
Home
Menu
Home
Shows
Games
Quizzes
Watch
Join In
Topics
Newsround
Newsround
play
Watch
Newsround
29 July 2013
29 July 2013
Last updated at
16:26
Day in pictures - 29 July 2013
Take a look at Newsround's gallery of the best pictures of the day on 29 July 2013.
Football coach Silvia Neid, who led Germany to victory at the Women's Euro 2013 championships, celebrates on a balcony in the city of Frankfurt am Main.
The Prince of Wales sampled oysters with the Duchess of Cornwall at the Whitstable Oyster Festival in Kent.
Pope Francis answered journalists' questions during a flight back to Rome after a week-long visit to Brazil.
Nineties pop legend Britney Spears meets noughties popstrel Katy Perry at the premiere of the Smurfs 2 film in the United States on Sunday night.
Top Stories
World Cup: Do you think England can beat Sweden?
1d ago
a day ago
What is 'it's coming home' all about anyway?!
1d ago
a day ago
play
1:59
Meet the world's newest pop supergroup NOW UNITED!
15h ago
15 hours ago
Newsround Home