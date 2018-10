To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Hear how scientist have proved that a T Rex could have bitten a car in half.

New technology means that scientists can find out more than ever before about dinosaurs.

Even the smallest fossils can give clues about what they looked like or how they acted.

It is only recently that scientist have been able to prove theories about dinosaurs like what colour their feathers.

